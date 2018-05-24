Cat’s hilarious reaction to finding out she’s pregnant is priceless

(WHDH) — Have you ever wondered how an animal reacts when they find out they’re pregnant? An animal shelter in Greenland shared the hilarious moment a cat learned the news. It’s since gone viral.

A priceless side-by-side shared on Reddit nearly 100,000 times shows the cat looking at her sonogram and looking back at the camera is shock.

The 1-year-old cat named Ulla was turned into the Dyrenes Venner shelter after being found abandoned on a street.

“Looks like happiness finally smiles at our pregnant Ulla,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Ulla is expected to give birth in the coming days, according to the shelter.

