HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A blazing fire destroyed a home in Hopkinton on Tuesday, but residents said they were happy their cats were rescued.

Firefighters responding to the apartment home at 12:30 found fierce flames, and cell phone video showed an orange fireball bursting out of the roof. The smoke was so heavy that firefighters were eventually ordered out of the building.

None of the building’s six tenants were home, but they were concerned about their pets. Roxana Baires couldn’t contain her relief when her cat was pulled from the charred house, and firefighters rescued two other cats.

“The only thing on my mind was just her,” Baires said.

“Everything else is replaceable, I was just most concerned about the cats,” said resident Brad Bator.

Firefighters said the blaze began on the second floor back porch, but are still investigating the cause of the fire.

