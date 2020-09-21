Cats rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in historic cruelty case up for adoption in Mass.

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Many cats that were rescued from “deplorable” conditions in what may be Delaware’s largest ever animal cruelty case are now up for adoption after finding refuge in Massachusetts, officials said.

Twenty-nine of 182 cats seized by the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare in a suspected animal cruelty case in Camden last week are now receiving medical care in East Brookfield, Second Chance Animal Services announced Monday.

“Many of the cats are in need of dental care, need ongoing treatment for skin conditions and body sores, or are underweight,” Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato said in a news release. “Some cats have already been cleared for adoption by our veterinarians, but the majority will be available for foster to adopt.”

The felines, along with one dog, were seized after authorities received a tip from the public about cats living in deplorable conditions, the shelter said.

Those interested in helping to care for the cats or making an adoption can click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)