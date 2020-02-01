Caught on camera: Deer tackles man walking through McDonald’s parking lot

A North Carolina man was tackled in a McDonald’s parking lot by a surprise assailant — a stampeding deer.

Ken Worthy was walking out of the McDonald’s in Locust, North Carolina on Jan. 22 when the deer bowled him over before he could get to his car. Surveillance footage shows the deer barreling through the parking lot and leaping into Worthy, knocking both of them to the pavement.

The deer quickly ran off and Worthy said he was unharmed — and didn’t even spill his Coke.

