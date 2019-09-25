CLEVELAND (CNN) — Authorities in Ohio recently released video showing what officials say is contraband being dropped to jail inmates by drone.

A surveillance camera located in an outdoor recreational area at Cuyahoga County Jail’s Euclid Annex in July captured an object falling from above.

One inmate could be seen looking up at the object before rushing over to it after it hit the ground.

He picked it up, hide it in a shirt and walked off.

According to jail officials, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

No charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified at this time.

