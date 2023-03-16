

Dramatic bodycam video shows the moment police in south Florida rescued a young boy who was trapped in a submerged vehicle.

The incident happened last month in Miami-Dade County.

Officials say the three year old’s father had swerved to avoid an oncoming car, but he ended up in a canal.

While the father was able to get out of the car, the child was left behind, trapped in his car seat.

The water was so murky that an officer had to use his sense of touch to locate the little boy.

The boy was pulled out and officers had to perform CPR before he started breathing again.

He was taken to the hospital, but his dad says he is now in great health.

