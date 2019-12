SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem turkey refused to pick on something his own size, pecking a moving police cruiser in Salem Saturday morning.

The bird took on the cruiser near Vinnin Square, jabbing at the wheels.

Even when the officer tried to drive away, the bird continued attacking the rolling car.

