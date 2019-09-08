Caught on video: Tesla drives sleeping motorist down Mass. Pike

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver on the Mass. Pike Sunday saw one of his fellow motorists turn the passing lane into the passed-out lane as a Tesla drove down the road with two sleeping people in the front seat.

Dakota Randall said he was driving on I-90 by Newton Corner Sunday afternoon when he saw the Tesla and its passengers, who appeared to be asleep. Randall said he drove alongside the car for nearly a minute and beeped his horn, but the driver, whose head was leaning forward, did not wake up.

Randall said the car never changed speed or swerved as it ferried its snoozing cargo.

“At no point did I feel like I was in danger until after the fact, when I thought ‘Wow, I was just driving next to somebody who was completely asleep on the Mass Pike of all places, like one of the most dangerous roads I can imagine,” Randall said. “But yeah, the car stayed the same speed in the same way on the highway, and yeah, it didn’t change at all. It was weird.”

Teslas have an autopilot feature that allows cars to stay in their lane and speed and slow on their own, but they’re not fully autonomous. But that hasn’t stopped other motorists from falling asleep behind the wheel.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A State Police spokesman said police are aware of the video but no report has been filed. The spokesman said a sleeping driver would probably be charged with negligent and impaired driving.

Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it). Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019

