Cause of Bridgewater church fire remains under investigation

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a small fire that broke out inside of a church in Bridgewater early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at St. Basil Chapel on Park Avenue just after midnight found flames inside the church, according to the Bridgewater Fire Department.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

