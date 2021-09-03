NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a building fire in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Harbor Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday found heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit building.

The American Red Cross also arrived at the scene.

No additional information has been released.

