NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a building fire in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Harbor Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday found heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit building.
The American Red Cross also arrived at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
