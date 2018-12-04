Cause of death in house fire ruled accidental

WARREN, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal says the cause of death in a house fire that killed a woman is accidental.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in Warren on Sunday night. Rescuers were able to get to one woman in time and brought her out, but heavy fire conditions prevented them from rescuing a second woman, identified as 57-year-old Rebecca Self.

The rescued woman and a third woman in the home were taken to a hospital for treatment. Other residents in the home were able to escape.

Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said the medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death is accidental, due to the inhalation of products of combustion and thermal burns. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

