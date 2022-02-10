ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who died in a house fire in Abington on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Linwood Street around 3:45 a.m., where 45-year-old Susan Boerman was pronounced dead, according to Abington fire officials.

Another person, who was able to get out of the house on their own, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Brockton hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

“Modern fires burn faster than they did a few decades ago,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “You might have less than three minutes to escape from a house fire, so it’s important for everyone to have working smoke alarms on every floor and a home escape plan that accounts for two ways out.

A dog also died in the fire, fire officials said.

Crews from neighboring towns assisted in putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials believe an electrical event in the living room is most likely the cause.

The fire is not considered suspicious, according to Ostroskey.

No additional information was immediately available.

