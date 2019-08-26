DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Flames destroyed a home in Derry, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Crews responding to reports of an explosion and a building fire at 151 Bypass 28 just before 2 a.m. began fighting the flames defensively due to the size of the blaze.

The house sustained significant fire damage and experienced a partial collapse.

Fire officials say the home is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

