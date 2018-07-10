SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) – Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a massive blaze that destroyed a family’s home in Saugus Tuesday.

Sky7 captured video of the raging blaze that broke on Juniper Drive before 1 p.m. No one was in the home when it went up in flames.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion in the back of the house. Saugus Fire Chief Michael Newbury said the home became quickly engulfed in flames after the blast.

The family that lives in the home, Elaine DeJesus, Alexander Silva, and their 11-year-old son, are out of the country, according to relatives.

DeJesus and Silva, both pastors at Temple of Miracles Church in Malden, have been away for two weeks on a religious mission in Brazil. The homeowners have now cut their trip short and are on their way back to Saugus.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire but Newbury said a propane gas tank on a rear porch may have spontaneously combusted in the 90-degree heat.

“That could be a possible cause,” he said when asked about the grill. “If it was left on, maybe with this kind of heat.”

Firefighters from several towns battled the fire and blistering heat. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

