WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a playground in Winthrop caught on fire over the weekend.

Crews responding to Ingleside Park quickly put out of the flames.

No additional information has been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)