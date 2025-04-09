BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey spoke Wednesday about the impact President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and the ensuing international trade war, have had on the Massachusetts economy.

Healey met with local business owners to discuss ways to deal with higher prices, emphasizing that Trump’s 90-day tariff pause announced Wednesday does not mean the state is in the clear.

“Regardless of whether things were paused this afternoon, the fact remains. We do not know what is going to happen next. This is causing considerable harm to our residents, to our economy, and to our businesses,” she said.

The governor said the states cannot fix the damage alone. She is also asking local Congress members to step in and act.

