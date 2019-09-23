Caviar recalled after possible botulism contamination

A New York company that distributes nationwide is recalling caviar products manufactured in Iceland after concerns they main contain deadly bacteria that can cause botulism, federal officials said.

Roland Foods LLC is recalling its red and black lumpfish caviar products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland, Food and Drug Administration officials said. The products have the potential to be contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum bacteria, officials said.

Roland Foods’ Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar are sold in glass jars and were distributed nationwide to retailers and food service distributors, officials said. Consumers should not use those products even if they do not look or smell spoiled, the FDA said.

Symptoms of botulism include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Botulism can be fatal and people experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, the FDA said.

