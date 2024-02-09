BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Customers and Border Protection intercepted an unusual illegal import at Logan Airport Thursday: monkey remains.

CBP said during a screening of baggage of a Delta flight from Paris, K9 Buddey alerted his handler to a bag, the owner of which declared “that it only held dried fish”. An X-ray appeared to confirm that, but “upon physical inspection, the officer identified the dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys.”

The Center for Disease Control was immediately contacted, CBP said, who requested the luggage containing the 4 kilograms of bushmeat be seized and that the airline destroy the bag or return it to France. According to CBP, “raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals in some areas of the world” is classified as bushmeat and these types of meats are not permitted entry to the United States.

The monkey remains were detained by the CDC and “marked for destruction”.

“The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real,” said Julio Caravia, Area Port Director for CBP Boston in a statement. “Bushmeat can carry germs that can cause illness, including the Ebola virus. The work of CBP’s K9 unit and Agricultural Specialist were vital in preventing this potential danger from entering the U.S.”

