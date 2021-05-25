CBP officers seize 1,100 pounds of meth hidden in shipment of watermelons

(WHDH) — More than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of watermelons was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers last week, officials said.

Officers at a commercial facility in Otay Mesa, California, on Friday encountered a tractor-trailer driver with a shipment manifested as watermelons, which was flagged for “an intensive examination,” according to CBP officials.

During the exam, a K9 team alerted officers to 193 wrapped plastic containers and packages of methamphetamine concealed within the watermelon crates. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine was estimated to be about $2.5 million.

The 47-year-old truck driver, from Mexico, was arrested on federal charges including attempted narcotics smuggling.

Officer seized the tractor-trailer and the methamphetamine.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)