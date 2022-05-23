Fourteen people have been infected with Salmonella in 12 states after eating peanut butter, the Centers for Disease Control said.

One case has been reported in Massachusetts.

Two of those infected have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people is likely higher because some people may recover without needing medical care. Four of every five people who got sick ate Jif peanut butter before getting sick, including creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat. Recalled products include lot codes 1274425–2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers.

Investigators are working to identify whether additional products are contaminated. The recall notice is posted here.

The CDC advises people to throw away any recalled peanut butter, and to check if it has been recalled. The agency advises people to wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after exposure, with illness lasting 4 to 7 days. Children under 5, seniors and immunocompromised people are most at risk.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)