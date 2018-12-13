(WHDH) — A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled beef continues to grow across the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 87 more people have been sickened with salmonella linked to the tainted beef.

This brings the number of people sickened to more than 330 in 28 states since August.

Ninety-one of those affected have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

JBS Tolleson has recalled more than 12 million pounds of beef products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The beef was produced and packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7, and sold in more than 100 stores nationwide.

The CDC is asking consumers to check their freezers for any stored beef.

If the beef has the establishment code “Est. 267,” it should be thrown out or returned to where it was bought.

