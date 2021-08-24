A salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style meats is under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says 36 people across 17 states have been sickened with salmonella after they ate salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments.

So far, 12 people have been hospitalized.

The outbreak has not yet been narrowed down to a specific brand of meats and investigators warn people at higher risk for contracting salmonella to heat all meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating.

No recalls have been issued at this time.

