BOSTON (WHDH) - Additional cases of the United Kingdom and South African coronavirus variants have been reported in Massachusetts.

There have been 57 cases of the UK variant, B.1.1.7, and four cases of the South African variant, B.1.351, found in the Bay State as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No cases of the Brazil variant, P.1, have been reported in Mass.

A total of 2,400 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been discovered in the United States across 46 jurisdictions, 53 cases of the B.1.351 variant have been found in 16 jurisdictions, and 10 cases of the P.1 variant have been reported in 5 jurisdictions, the CDC said.

The CDC is closely monitoring the variants, which have mutations in the virus genome that alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health.

