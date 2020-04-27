CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms to its coronavirus list

(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms to its coronavirus list: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC initially listed fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing as the main symptoms of the highly contagious disease.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the coronavirus, the CDC cautioned.

The CDC also recommends that the public “seek immediate medical attention” for trouble with breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

Reported worldwide coronavirus cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

