(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be given at the same time as the flu vaccine.

The CDC recommends people wait 14 days after receiving one vaccine before getting the other.

This is because there is currently limited information on the safety and effectiveness of getting other vaccines at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

They added that the recommendation may change as more information becomes available.

