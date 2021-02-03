CDC advises football fans to refrain from chanting, cheering during Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Federal health officials have advised people that they should not chant or cheer during this Sunday’s Super Bowl, advice that some bitter New England Patriots fans might not need to be told twice.

Patriots legend Tom Brady, now leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy, but his first in anything other than a Patriots uniform.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control suggests that “the safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “The Today Show” on Wednesday that people should not invite friends over for the big game this year and instead, “just lay low and cool it.”

The CDC said anyone who plans to attend the Super Bowl or a Super Bowl watch party should call the venue to find out what mitigation steps will be in place, arrive early to avoid congestion, avoid using bathrooms or concession stands at busy times like halftime, wear a mask the entire time, use touchless payment when available, bring handheld noisemakers to use in lieu of vocal cheering, and to avoid alcohol consumption since “alcohol may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures.”

