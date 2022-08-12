BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination.

Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has the recommendation to test students with COVID-19 exposures.

“They are closing that gap between what is realistic to expect of people and what is still likely to have significant benefit,” said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center. She added that she’s encouraged by the rollback, as it signals a return to normalcy, especially ahead of the upcoming school year.

“One thing that must never come back again, with rare, rare exception in the event of some really extreme situation, would be school closures.”

The new CDC guidance said that testing to remain in class after a COVID exposure is no longer necessary, a measure Boston Public Schools did away with in March. The district also eliminated the masking requirement in June, though the district has not yet specified whether this new guidance would impact its fall plans.

Meanwhile, vaccine makers like Moderna are working on stronger tools to fight the virus, including a one-dose annual booster.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel compared the booster to a new iPhone model with new and refreshed dose every year that includes protection against COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

Moderna said they hope this booster will be available within the next five years.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)