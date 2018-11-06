(WHDH) — A rare but serious polio-like illness called Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is sweeping the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed 80 cases of AFM and are investigating 219.

The illness affects an area of the spinal cord that can cause paralysis.

Symptoms of AFM include loss of muscle tone, facial drooping, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing.

The CDC has noted an increase in AFM reports since August.

They have not yet identified the 25 states with confirmed illnesses, nor have they said how many states are reporting potential cases.

Almost all instances of AFM occur in children under 18 years old.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)