CDC: COVID-19 deaths dropping, but confirmed cases on the rise

While officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say COVID-19-related deaths are decreasing in the U.S., confirmed cases and hospitalizations are on the rise — with people between 18 and 25 seeing increases in cases.

“We are seeing these increases in younger adults. Most of whom have not yet been vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

All 50 states are expected to make vaccines available to everyone at least 16 years old by the end of April, and officials said they hoped that will slow the spread.

“I’m hopeful that we not see a fourth surge, but we will see hotspots, as we’re seeing throughout the nation,” said Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of New York City’s Health+Hospitals Special Pathogens Program.

