BOSTON (WHDH) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Saturday as Massachusetts lifts the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The ballpark will be allowed to operate at full capacity during the 4:10 p.m. game between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins.

All other industries in the state will also be permitted to increase capacity to 100 percent as restrictions are lifted and gathering limits are rescinded.

The face-covering order will also be rescinded on Saturday, allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their mask in most settings, including at Fenway Park.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

The ballpark is eliminating a health survey previously required before entering the ballpark; however, bags will continue to be restricted with exceptions limited to medical devices and diaper bags.

Walensky is the 19th Director of the CDC and the ninth Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

She previously served as Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital from 2017-2020 and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School from 2012-2020.

