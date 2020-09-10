CDC ends enhanced health screenings for those traveling through Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer require enhanced health screenings at certain airports.

Boston’s Logan International Airport was among 15 other airports that required enhanced screenings for passengers flying in from high risk areas at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, those flying in from China, the U.K. and other countries that had high rates of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic will no longer undergo these health screenings.

