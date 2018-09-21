(WHDH) — Pet store puppies left more than 100 people sick as a dog over a two-year span, a recent study showed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that puppies sold at six pet store companies led to an infection in 118 people, including 29 pet store employees, across 18 states from Jan. 5, 2016 to Feb. 4, 2018.

States impacted by the infections included Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The puppies were reportedly carrying Campylobacter, which causes diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.

The CDC believes they contracted the bacteria before reaching the stores.

No deaths have occurred but 26 people have been hospitalized.

Samples of the bacteria taken by the CDC reportedly showed resistance to antibiotics commonly used to treat the infections of patients who are very ill or at high risk for severe disease, according to the CDC.

People with campylobacter often recover without specific treatment but patients are encouraged to drink extra fluids.

The CDC report did not name the pet stores involved; however, they did share with the stores educational materials on campylobacteriosis prevention.

