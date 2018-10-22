(WHDH) — The United States is seeing a mild flu season so far this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu activity was reportedly minimal across 49 states, the District of Columbia, and New York City last week.

The CDC’s Friday report included one pediatric death, which the Florida Department of Health confirmed.

For the elderly, the CDC combines estimates for deaths based on pneumonia and influenza.

The agency reports 5.6 percent of deaths during the first week of October were due to pneumonia and influenza, which is below the normal rate for this time of year.

The total number of lab-confirmed flu cases for the season stands at 447.

This doesn’t count people with the flu who don’t see a doctor.

Doctors’ visits for flu-like illness are also below normal.

