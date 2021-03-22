CDC head says United States at ‘fork in the road’

As Massachusetts joins other states in easing up on economic restrictions, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with governors on Monday to “slow down the relaxation” as she described the United States as being at a “fork in the road” of the pandemic.

“Believe me, I get it,” Said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, “We all want to return to our everyday activities and spend time with our family, friends and loved ones, but we must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer.”

Cases in Europe are surging and Walensky said there’s evidence that in parts of the United States, including the Northeast and upper Midwest, infections are beginning to climb again as variants spread.

She said these statistics should “serve as a warning sign for the American people.”

“We are at a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road, where we as a country must decide which path we are going to take. We must act now and I am worried that if we don’t take the right actions now we will have another avoidable surge just as we are seeing in Europe right now and just as we are scaling up vaccination,” Walensky said.

Massachusetts on Monday moved into Phase 4 of the Baker administration’s economic reopening plan, meaning large venues can reopen at 12 percent capacity.

The governor has also allowed gathering size limits to go up to 150 outdoors and 100 indoors in public spaces.

Travel into Massachusetts is now allowed for vaccinated people, and the state’s travel order and fines for not quarantining or showing proof of a negative test have been lifted in favor of an advisory.

While Walensky said the CDC is working on new guidance for full vaccinated people, she said traveling is still not encouraged at this point in the pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS said he has no regrets about moving forward with reopening and will continue to watch the public health metrics in Massachusetts, where 3,558 new cases were reported over the weekend and the number of active COVID-19 cases climbed by 2,127 people to 27,113 to start the week.

Some lawmakers and public health advocates have been calling for a one-month delay to the relaxing of any business or gathering restrictions.

