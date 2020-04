The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will begin tracking demographic data on coronavirus patients.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressely announced the decision in a tweet on Friday.

Pressley was among a group of Representatives who wanted racial data collected by the agency.

BREAKING @CDCgov just announced they’re adopting key tenants of our racial data bill. Daily #COVID19 data will save lives. Now let’s make sure every level of gov is acting on these reports in real time to support our communities of color & the disability community — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 17, 2020

