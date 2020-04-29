CDC issues new guidelines to protect pets from coronavirus after some animals test positive

(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent issued new guidelines to help protect pets against the coronavirus after some animals recently tested positive.

A small number of pets, including a pug in North Carolina, reportedly contracted the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after coming in close contact with infected people, according to the CDC.

Owners are being urged to treat their pets as they would human family members.

The CDC says pets should not interact with people or animals outside the household.

If a person inside the household becomes sick, they should be isolated from everyone else, including pets.

Dogs should be kept on leashes while out for a walk and should maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other people and animals, the CDC added.

Owners are advised to keep cats indoors when possible and to practice good pet hygiene.

The CDC says that some coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes be spread to humans but that this is rare.

Children 5 years old and younger, people with weakened immune systems, and those over the age of 65 are reportedly more likely to get sick from germs some animals can carry.

Protect your pets if you are sick with #COVID19. Limit exposure to pets and have someone else care for them if possible. If you must be around animals while sick, wash your hands before and after interacting with them. Learn more: https://t.co/H8NS2GBCcZ. pic.twitter.com/atkGH4fT3D — CDC (@CDCgov) April 28, 2020

