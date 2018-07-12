CDC issues warning after 100 salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Honey Smacks cereal

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is warning customers not to eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal after the breakfast was linked to 100 salmonella infections nationwide.

In a post on Twitter Thursday, the CDC said Honey Smacks has been linked to 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states and warned, “Do not eat this cereal.”

The warning came less than a month after the company launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces the cereal after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and CDC regarding reported illnesses.

At the time, there were a number of salmonella cases in New England, including five in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

Consuming products contaminated with salmonella may result in serious illness, according to the CDC. Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems could get fatal infections.

