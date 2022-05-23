BOSTON (WHDH) - As monkeypox cases rise, the US is working to make vaccines accessible by pulling them out of the national stockpile.

There are now more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases worldwide and at least one case confirmed in Massachusetts.

According to the CDC, Mass. health officials are currently monitoring more than 200 people who came into contact with that person — most of them are health care workers.

