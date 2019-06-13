(WHDH) — The culprit behind most rabies infections in humans has shifted from dogs to bats, a recent study found.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven out of 10 rabies cases in the United States come from the flying mammals.

From 1960 to 2018, 125 human rabies cases were reported in the nation.

While the number of deaths from rabies is one to three a year, once a person becomes infected it’s nearly always fatal without treatment.

The CDC recommends that people avoid wildlife, vaccinate pets and seek medical attention quickly after animal contact to prevent rabies.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)