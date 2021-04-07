(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that nearly 80 percent of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, school staff and child workers received at least their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

President Joe Biden had directed all states on March 2 to make vaccines available to educators.

Following the directive, the number of states where these essential workers were eligible increased by more than 50 percent, the CDC said.

More than two million teachers, school staff, and childcare workers were vaccinated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program during March, with five to six million vaccinated through their state programs, the CDC added.

“Our push to ensure that teachers, school staff, and childcare workers were vaccinated during March has paid off and paved the way for safer in-person learning,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “CDC will build on the success of this program and work with our partners to continue expanding our vaccination efforts, as we work to ensure confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.”

