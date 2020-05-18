CDC: No evidence coronavirus can be spread to people through water but public pools should follow guidelines

(WHDH) — As temperatures begin to increase across the nation and some states start opening up public aquatic venues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC says there is no evidence that the virus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas, but that proper operation and maintenance is required to keep these facilities safe.

Swimmers and staff are encouraged to wash their hands often, wear face coverings when out of the water, and stay home when exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

Public aquatic venues should also be frequently cleaned and disinfected, with indoor spaces properly ventilated.

Physical signage encouraging people to stay at least six feet apart from one another is recommended.

