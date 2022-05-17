BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that air travelers get COVID-19 tests before flying.

The agency recommends that passengers take the tests no more than three days prior to their flights, although it’s best to take it as close as possible to flying.

Before changing their recommendation, the CDC previously only recommended tests for unvaccinated travelers.

Massachusetts officials reported 10,789 COVID cases and nine deaths over weekend– a 25% increase over last weekend. The test positivity rate was 8.48%.

