BOSTON (WHDH) - Listeria cases have been reported in 10 states in 23 individuals, including two in Massachusetts, the CDC announced.

Of the 23 cases, 22 have resulted in hospitalizations, with one death reported so far. Almost half the cases are in Florida.

The CDC reported that a specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of the outbreak, but most of the sick people in this outbreak live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food.

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and their newborns, adults age 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems. Other people infected with listeria rarely become seriously ill.

Listeria symptoms in pregnant people include fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. People who are not pregnant may experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Those with listeria symptoms are asked to write down as much as they remember about their diets in the month before getting sick. Foods that tend to harbor listeria include soft cheeses, raw sprouts, melons, hot dogs, pates, lunch meats and cold cuts, smoked fish and unpasteurized milk.

Anyone who is at higher risk for listeria and has symptoms of infection, especially if they recently traveled to Florida, is asked to talk to their health care provider.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)