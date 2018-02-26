CDC research scientist missing weeks after calling in sick

ATLANTA (WHDH) — It’s been two weeks since a research scientist working at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) mysteriously vanished, and police — as well as the man’s family — are asking for the public’s assistance.

Timothy Cunningham, 35, was last seen on Feb. 12 at work in Atlanta. Co-workers say he left work early because he was feeling sick.

Cunningham’s family members say his cell phone, wallet, car, and dog were all found at his home, where he lives alone, and that he would not have left his dog unattended.

Atlanta Police are investigating Cunningham’s disappearance but say they’ve found no evidence of foul play.

Cunningham has degrees from Morehouse and Harvard and has been deployed for public health emergencies, including outbreaks of Ebola and the Zika virus.

Officials say there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

