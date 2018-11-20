CDC: Romaine lettuce not safe to eat, should be thrown away immediately

(WHDH) — Americans are being advised to stay away from romaine lettuce until further notice due to a recent E. coli outbreak that has sickened 32 people in 11 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an announcement.

The outbreak could be linked to all types of romaine lettuce, including whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, such as baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

One person who was sickened developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, the CDC said.

No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may develop a fever.

The following states have reported illnesses connected to the outbreak:

California

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Wisconsin

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)