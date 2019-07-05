CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats in 13 states, including Mass.

(WHDH) — The Center for Disease Control says a salmonella outbreak connected to the handling of pig ear dog treats has resulted in sicknesses in 13 states, including Massachusetts.

According to the CDC, 45 people have been infected and 12 people have been hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak. Most of the affected parties reported contact with a dog or contact with a dog treat.

Officials say no specific supplier of the dog treats has been identified at this time.

CDC officials say those who are at risk for being infected should wash their hands thoroughly after handling dog treats, don’t let pets lick your mouth or face after eating treats, and keep small children away from the treats.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website here.

