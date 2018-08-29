Health officials are issuing a sharp warning following the dramatic increase of three sexually transmitted diseases.

For the fourth year in a row, the rates of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia have gone up in the United States with nearly 2.3 million cases reported, according to the CDC.

The National Coalition of STD Directors is asking the government to authorize emergency access to public health funding so they can combat the crisis.

All three of the diseases are treatable but woman could suffer from permanent damage to the reproductive system and men to the prostate if not addressed.

