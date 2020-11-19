CDC urges Americans to postpone travel plans, stay home on Thanksgiving

(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to postpone their travel plans and stay home on Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of coronavirus as new cases surge across the country.

“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” CDC officials said.

The CDC added that the safest way to spend Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with household members.

Large gatherings with extended family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading the virus, the CDC warned.

People who are still considering traveling should ask themselves the following questions, according to health officials:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

Anyone who answers “yes” to any of the questions is urged to make other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying plans.

There have been more than 1 million new virus cases reported across the county in the last week.

