(WHDH) — While the number of flu cases in the United States is dropping, there may still be cause for concern.

The CDC is warning people about a second wave of influenza.

Experts said influenza B has surpassed the A-strain as the most common type of the virus.

The B-strain can be most serious for younger children, so parents are encouraged to be on the look out for any signs of symptoms.

