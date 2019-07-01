(WHDH) — Outbreaks of a fecal parasitic infection linked to swimming pools and water playgrounds are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of reported Cryptosporidium or Crypto outbreaks have reportedly increased an average of about 13 percent per year between 2009 and 2017.

The leading cause of these outbreaks comes from swallowing contaminated water in pools or water playgrounds.

Swallowing a mouthful of contaminated water can lead to sickness for up to three weeks with profuse, watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.

Those with a weakened immune system may experience life-threatening malnutrition and wasting.

Crypto is not easily killed by chlorine, according to the CDC, and it can survive for 10 days in properly treated water.

The parasitic infection can also be spread by coming in contact with infected cattle and being around infected people in child care settings.

